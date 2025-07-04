Report by Russian Defence Ministry on progress of SMO as of 28 June to 4 July 2025

💥 Last night, in response to the terrorist actions of the Kiev regime, the Armed Forces of the Russian FED delivered a massive strike by long-range high-precision ground-based weapons, the Kinzhal hypersonic air-launched ballistic missile system, long-range strike drones at indust ents developing & manufg UAVs, FPV drones & other robotic mobile systs, various equip for military use in Kiev, the infrastructure of the military airfield as well as the oil refinery.

✅Goal of strike was achieved. All the assigned targets were engaged.

💥 In addition, from 28 June to 3 July, the Armed Forces of the Russian Federation carried out one massive and five group strikes, which hit facilities of the Ukrainian defence industry and refineries, the AFU command and control system, radar stations, ammunition and materiel depots, manufacturing shops, facilities for the storage and launch of strike unmanned aerial vehicles, UAV command posts, storage areas of uncrewed surface vehicles as well as temporary deployment areas of Ukrainian armed formations, nationalists, and foreign mercenaries.

🚩 During the week, units of the Sever Group of Forces liberated Melovoye (Kharkov reg).

🔥Russian units hit formations of two mech'd brigades, 1 air assault brigade, 1 motorised infantry brig, 1 UAV brig of the AFU, 2 territorial defence brigs, & 1 border detachment of the State Border Guard Service of UKR.

↗️Sumy reg, the Group's units continue to advance into the enemy's def. Manpower & hardware of 3 mech'd brigs, 3 air assault brigs, 1 jaeger brig, 3 assault regis, 1 assault battalion of the AFU, 2 territorial def brigs, & Khimera Special OPs Formation of the Main Directorate of Intelligence of the MoD of UKR were hit.

◾️Over the week, over 1,360 troops, 5 tanks, 17 armr'd fight vehics, and 37 motor vehics were eliminated in the area of responsibility of the Sever GOFs. 34 field artill guns & 6 ammo & materiel depots were wiped out.

📍Zapad GOFs improved the tactical situation. Strikes delivered at formations of 4 mech'd brigs, 2 assault brigs, 1 airmobile brig, 1 UAV regiment of the AFU, & 2 territorial defence brigs.

◾️The enemy lost more than 1,550 troops, 1 tank, 14 armoured fight vehics, to include 1 UK-made Snatch armoured fighting vehic, 1 HMMWV armoured vehic, & 1 US-made M113 armoured personnel carrier. In addition, 72 motor vehics, 10 field artill guns, to include 2 NATO-made guns, 16 electronic warfare stations, & 28 ammo depots were destroyed.

🚩 Units of the Yug GOFs cont'd to advance to depths of enemy defs & liberated Predtechino (DPR).

🔥The Group's units hit formations of 5 mech'd brigs, one airmobile brig, one assault brig, 1 mtn assault brig of the AFU, 2 territorial def brigs, and the Azov Special OPs Brig.

◾️Over week in this direction, the AFU losses more than 1,180 troops, 2 tanks, 1 HMMWV armoured vehic, & 1 US-made M113 armoured personnel carrier. Moreover, 16 motor vehics, 14 field artill guns, 3 electrc warfare stations & 15 ammo & materiel depots were destroyed.

🚩 Tsentr GOFs' units continued to develop an offensive on the territory of the DPC & Dnepropetrovsk reg. Novoukrainka & Razino (DPR) were liberated.

💥 Strikes were delivered at formations of 5 mech'd brigs, one assault brig, one air assault brig, one mountain assault brig, one airborne brig, one UAV brig, two assault regiments of the AFU, two marine brigs, two territorial defence brigs, & 2 natl guard brigs.

◾️AFU losses up to 3,180 troops, 17 armr'd fight vehicles, to include 2 M113 armr'd personnel carriers, 2 HMMWV armr'd vehics, & 3 US-made MaxxPro armr'd vehics. Moreover, 45 motor vehics & 13 field artill guns were destroyed.

🚩 Over week, Vostok GOFs advanced the depths of the enemy's def, & liberated Chervonaya Zirka (DPR).

💥 Russian troops delivered strikes at manpower and hardware of 5 mech;d brigs of the AFU, 1 marine brig, 2 territorial def brigs, & 1 natl guard brig.

◾️AFU losses more than 1,310 troops, 2 tanks, 4 armoured fight vehics, 44 motor vehics, 17 field artill guns, & 7 electronic warfare stations.

💥Units of Dnepr GOFs inflicted fire damage on formations of two mech'd brigs, one mountain assault brig, two coastal def brigs of the AFU, & 2 territorial def brigs.

◾️AFU lost more than 520 troops, 1 US-made HMMWV armr'd vehic, & 48 motor vehics. Moreover, 12 artill guns, 36 electc warfare stations, and 23 ammo, materiel, & fuel depots destroyed.

🎯Over week, AD systs shot down 7 UK-made Storm Shadow air-based missiles, 6 US made HIMARS MLRS projectiles, 1 Neptune long-range guided missile, 36 guided aerial bombs, and 1,172 fixed-wing UAVs.

📊 In total, since the beginning of the SMO, the enemy lost:

▫️ 663 aircraft,

▫️ 283 helicopters,

▫️ 66,978 UAVs,

▫️ 612 anti-aircraft missile systs,

▫️ 24,124 tanks & other armoured fighting vehics,

▫️ 1,573 MLRS combat vehics,

▫️ 26,910 field artill guns & mortars,

▫️ 37,637 units of support military vehics have been neutralised.