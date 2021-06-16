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6 16 21 How MUCH more TRUTH to LIGHT can we TAKE FBI corruption exposed Pray
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*Our AWK Website: https://www.andweknow.com/
*Uncensored VIDS: https://andweknow.tv
*My son’s podcast: https://www.brandonshouta.com/
Music
The Finale
Song by Francesco D'Andrea
https://artlist.io/song/12152/the-finale?tempo=high&;
Amazing information and support to fight the COVID hoax + download form to refuse COVID-19 Vaccine
https://vaxxchoice.com/
Trump on G7
https://twitter.com/AKA_RealDirty/status/1405006914262646784?s=20
FallCabal Sequel - https://www.valcabal.nl/
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/ws4fMTn6yNc7/
Booms from real leaders on the CCP
https://twitter.com/SwainForSenate/status/1404943291179618309?s=20
FBI Jan. 6 story
https://t.me/WeTheMedia/22785
No more masks in Israel
https://t.me/cbknews/5157
Garland going after Military
https://t.me/cbknews/5162
Col. Rogers AZ smackdown
https://t.me/cbknews/5162
Nickelodeon tanking
https://t.me/DeclassifyTheNation/11452
Magnet chicken
https://t.me/PatriotAlerts/4709
Young model dies of VAX
https://t.me/covidvaccinevictims/1196
Tucker explains FBI role on Jan 6
https://twitter.com/ColumbiaBugle/status/1404984630160203781?s=20
Nano tech video
https://t.me/gracevb/3866
Donations can be sent via the following:
*DONATIONS SITE:
https://bit.ly/2Lgdrh5
*Mail your gift to:
And We Know
30650 Rancho California Rd STE D406-123 (or D406-126)
Temecula, CA 92591
*AWK Shirts and gifts: https://www.righttoprint.com/
Audio Bible
https://www.biblegateway.com/audio/mclean/kjv/1John.3.16
Connect with us in the following ways:
*Twitter: https://twitter.com/andweknow
*Telegram: https://t.me/andweknowLT
*Clouthub: https://app.clouthub.com/private/3313...
*Gab: https://gab.com/andweknow
Backup VIDEO Channels:
*Rumble: https://rumble.com/c/c-295791
*Bitchute: https://bit.ly/3cyLQTz
*DropSpace: https://drop.space/@Andweknow
*GAB TV: https://tv.gab.com/channel/andweknow
Flat Earth: https://tinyurl.com/hvv7xr6j
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https://thepatriotpin.com/AndWeKnow?tracking=AndWeKnow
★ Patriot Bring The Pain Pin is designed to show them that the Patriots
will Bring the Pain! ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ Thin Blue Line ★ Bring The Pain Pin shows your Support for our Law
Enforcement Officers ★ Proudly Made in the USA
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated American Eagle Pin will show your support for America.
Proudly wear your American Eagle Pin on your hat or collar or anything
you want.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
★ 14k Gold Plated GOP Elephant pin will show your support for the
Republican party. Order several for your Republican friends.
https://www.andweknow.com/servicesmagazine
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