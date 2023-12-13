Create New Account
Defiant Hunter Biden Vows to Ignore Congressional Subpoena
TruNews
President Biden’s ethically challenged son Hunter defiantly vowed this morning to ignore a congressional subpoena to testify before the House Oversight Committee. Refusal to obey a Congressional subpoena could result in Mr. Biden being arrested and charged with contempt of Congress.


Rick Wiles, Doc Burkhart. Airdate 12/13/2023


