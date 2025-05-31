BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
Tragic Loss: Canadian Braydon Bretzer Found Dead at Mexico’s Zicatela Beach
89 views • 15 hours ago

Tragic Loss: Canadian Braydon Bretzer Found Dead at Mexico’s Zicatela Beach

Canadian Braydon Bretzer, 31, from Saskatoon, was found dead after being swept away by strong currents at Mexico’s popular Zicatela Beach in Puerto Escondido. His American friend Chris Ankele remains missing as search efforts continue. Bretzer, a beloved youth soccer coach and marketing consultant, is remembered for his contagious energy and big heart.


Supporters have launched a GoFundMe to help Bretzer’s family with repatriation and memorial costs. Stay tuned for updates and please like, share, and subscribe for more news from News Plus Globe.


#BraydonBretzer #MexicoBeachTragedy #ZicatelaBeach #PuertoEscondido #CanadianNews #NewsPlusGlobe

