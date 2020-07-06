Technocracy, Riots and the Mystery of Lawlessness

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Patrick M. Wood is the world’s leading expert on historic and modern Technocracy and its geostrategic importance to economic, political and spiritual trends.
Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=cuTCBDxaycI
Technocracy News & Trends YT Channel