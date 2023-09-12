Create New Account
In Honor of Mike Lindell How to Turn Depositions into a Weapon for Truth
O'Keefe Media Group


Sep 11, 2023


In today's episode, we pay homage to Mike Lindell and delve into the world of depositions. In an era where legal battles are often used to silence those who dare to make a difference, being sued has almost become a badge of honor. But what if you could turn the tables? Learn how to use your deposition not just as a defense, but as a tool to dig deeper into your accusers. If you have nothing to hide, make them the subject of discovery. Tune in to find out how to fight back and stand your ground in the face of lawfare.


Mirrored from https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=JqJ9cFMZSv0

