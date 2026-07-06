Donald Trump’s Unfinished War Empowered Iran-JULY 6 2026

Trump’s war with Iran did not produce regime change, it produced regime reinforcement. After all the bombs, all the bravado, all the ridiculous chest-thumping press conferences and victory laps, the Iranian regime is still standing. Not only is it standing, it is standing harder, colder, more paranoid, more ruthless, and more committed than before. Trump promised strength, but what he delivered was another unfinished American war in the Middle East, one that gave the mullahs a new survival story to sell to their people. They can now say they endured the wrath of America and Israel, buried their dead, absorbed the strikes, and still remained in power. Trump has snatched defeat from the jaws of victory. “Lest haply, after he hath laid the foundation, and is not able to finish it, all that behold it begin to mock him, Saying, This man began to build, and was not able to finish.” Luke 14:29,30 (KJB) On this episode of the Prophecy News Podcast, the bitter irony is that Trump mocked the weakness of every president before him, only to produce the same tired result: bombs dropped, speeches given, victory declared, and the enemy still alive. Iran’s nuclear ambitions remain. Iran’s terror networks remain. Iran’s hatred of Israel remains. Iran’s hatred of America remains. The Revolutionary Guard remains. The Islamic system remains. The only thing that changed is that Tehran now knows exactly how far Trump is willing to go — and where he will stop. That is dangerous information for them to now have. A wounded enemy is bad enough, but a wounded enemy that knows you don’t intend to finish the fight is worse. Way worse. America was told that Trump had changed the game, but the game looks painfully familiar. Washington bombs, Israel braces, Iran survives, and the world continues to grow more unstable. The regime that was supposed to fall is now more hard-line, more suspicious, and more determined. Trump has not eradicated them, Trump has energized them. The war that was supposed to weaken the mullahs instead has strengthened their hand. The president who promised regime change may have instead handed the regime its next chapter. That is not victory. That is World War Trump producing exactly what unfinished wars always produce: stronger enemies, greater deception, deeper instability, and a world moving one step closer to the time of Jacob’s trouble.