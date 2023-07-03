Create New Account
PSYOP - The Invisible Sword
The Prisoner
Published 20 hours ago

1996 US Army Training Film; Psychological Operations

Synopsis: Provides soldiers with psychological operations (PSYOP) terminology and developments and shows how PSYOP is used as both an offensive and defensive tool. PSYOP coordination requirements and the integration process for including PSYOP in military operations are also included.

Audience: All service attendees at non-commissioned Officer academies or Officer career courses.

National Archives and Records Administration - ARC Identifier 4525053 / Local Identifier 330-DVIC-709472 - The Invisible Sword - Department of Defense. Office of the Secretary of Defense. (09/18/1947)
Mirrored - Just a Dude

• PayPal: https://tinyurl.com/4a95f9t4

psyopus armypsychological operationsnational archivesinvisible sword

