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EP#149 ”Election 2021…Same S%$t…Different Pile.
Crusty Canuck
Crusty Canuck
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20 views • September 24, 2021
My experiences from the last election, from the people I talked to, worked with and against. What's the difference from 2019's Election?

#Election2021, #LPC,#VCP



Please Donate, Follow, Support and Subscribe:💥💥💥

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Enter the Draw here, $5 or $10 for a T-shirt or Mug= https://patron.podbean.com/crustycanuck



Sources:

SNC Lavalin Investigations

From CBC: https://www.cbc.ca/news/business/snc-lavalin-arrests-1.6186673

From CTV: https://www.ctvnews.ca/politics/snc-lavalin-corporations-and-2-former-top-execs-charged-with-fraud-forgery-by-rcmp-1.5597229

The Cost of this Election, $200 million more then 2015's Election!!! : https://toronto.citynews.ca/2021/08/13/federal-election-estimated-cost/



If you're a VET, You know a VET who needs HELP, Call 911 or 1-800-268-7708 *💥

Veterans Coalition Party: Veterans Coalition Party of Canada, https://veteranscoalitionpartyofcanada.com/

FOLLOW:

Follow ADM (Adam Daniel Mezei) @ mezei.ca

Follow Frank P Vaughn here: https://www.frankvaughan.ca/

Follow Fred Stockman Podcast here: https://anchor.fm/the_fred_show



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Email: [email protected]

Mailing Address:

Crusty Canuck Podcast

PO BOX 3537

Wainwright , Alberta, Canada

T9W 1S9



Logo by Bob MacLong

Music by KILLING JOKE ( I do not own any music or added dialogue in this podcast)

MERCHANDISE: https://www.teespring.com/stores/crusty-canuck-merchandise

Vets Assoc. Food Bank: https://veteransassociationfoodbank.ca/

THANK YOU once again to all of MY NEW SUBSCRIBERS!!!!!!! Keep Commenting, Liking, Subscribing and sharing!!
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