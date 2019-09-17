Bury An Egg In Your Garden Soil, See What Happens After A Few Days Later.If you have a garden, You may use expensive fertilizer for your garden. But You can make fertilizer or compost at home.Making your own natural organic fertilizer is both easy and cheap.In today's video we will show you 5 ways to make compost for garden at home.1. Raw Egg:Put a raw egg at the bottom of your pots and fill it with soil. Then you can grow plants in it. The egg will decompose and act as a compost.You can also start some seedlings using eggshells.In addition you can put crushed eggshells to your compost heap. Eggshells are rich in calcium. They will provide calcium to your plants.2. Ash:Ash wood contains nutrients for your trees. Simply apply ash around your plants.3. Epsom Salt: Dilute Epsom salt in water and spray to your plants it will balance the pH level.4. Banana skins:Put banana skins in your garden and let them rot to make compost.Banana skins are rich in potassium, magnesium and other nutrients, Which is needed for your plants.5. Leaves:leaves are also rich in nutrients that can be used for composts for your garden.Visit our facebook page:Disclaimer: The materials and the information contained on Fast Remedy channel are provided for general and educational purposes only and do not constitute any legal, medical or other professional advice on any subject matter. None of the information on our videos is a substitute for a diagnosis and treatment by your health professional. Always seek the advice of your physician or other qualified health provider prior to starting any new diet or treatment.