Tucker Carlson Reacts to New Anti-Christian Documentary
Tucker Carlson


Apr 18, 2024


How did a self-described conservative evangelical like Mike Johnson wind up supporting the anti-Christian policies of the Biden administration? He’s not the only one, as Megan Basham explains.


