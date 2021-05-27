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WtF's Morning Tyranny Report 5-27-2021 Get Your Free Coffee Here!
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20 views • May 27, 2021
We knew they would come for our kids and that is exactly what they are doing! If we don't stand up now and say no it will be too late! Massachusetts has jumped on the bribery bandwagon and is offering free coffee with your injections. California is once again going above and beyond with tyranny and not letting up!
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Article Links:
https://m.facebook.com/100004007782851/videos/2339850819491821/
https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/05/26/hynes-convention-center-vaccination-site-offering-free-dunkin-iced-coffee-this-week/?amp=1
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/california-county-requires-businesses-submit-covid-19-vaccination-status-employees/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/25/criminal-investigation-opened-against-swiss-national-covid-19-science-task-force-for-committing-covid-fraud/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/25/empty-hospitals-overstaffed-not-treating-patients-nhs-whistleblower-confirms-youve-been-lied-to/
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Discord: https://discord.gg/7JrC9Pnjfy
SubscribeStar: https://www.subscribestar.com/waking-the-future
Patreon: https://www.patreon.com/WakingtheFuture?fan_landing=true
Contact us: [email protected]
Odysee: https://odysee.com/@wakingthefuture:0
Brand New Tube: https://brandnewtube.com/@WakingtheFuture
Bitchute: https://www.bitchute.com/channel/qL8XNwXppAZW/
Rumble: https://rumble.com/register/WakingTheFuture1/
Brighteon: https://www.brighteon.com/channels/wakingthefuture1
Podbean Audio Only: https://wakingthefuture.podbean.com/
Article Links:
https://m.facebook.com/100004007782851/videos/2339850819491821/
https://www.boston.com/news/coronavirus/2021/05/26/hynes-convention-center-vaccination-site-offering-free-dunkin-iced-coffee-this-week/?amp=1
https://www.thegatewaypundit.com/2021/05/california-county-requires-businesses-submit-covid-19-vaccination-status-employees/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/25/criminal-investigation-opened-against-swiss-national-covid-19-science-task-force-for-committing-covid-fraud/
https://dailyexpose.co.uk/2021/05/25/empty-hospitals-overstaffed-not-treating-patients-nhs-whistleblower-confirms-youve-been-lied-to/
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