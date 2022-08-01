On the Eve of Nancy Pelosi's Possible Visit to Taiwan - the Chinese Army Released an Impressive Show of Force Video. - 080122

On the eve of Nancy Pelosi's possible visit to Taiwan, the Chinese army released an impressive show of force video

Pelosi's arrival on the island is expected at 21:00-22:30 local time.

Taiwan military put on high alert

The Chinese aircraft carrier "Shandong" left the base on Hainan and departed in an unknown direction.





Japan reports high activity of warships of the Chinese Navy.





The Taiwan Ministry of Defense canceled vacations for military personnel and announced the mobilization of air defense forces to "prepare for war."