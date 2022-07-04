Stupid Knows No Bounds Or Limits. Testing Watermelons For Covid. Watch Closely

Jim Crenshaw





If...IF there was really a Covid Virus...and If...IF there was a real test. Why would you:

1. Use one test strip on multiple items

2. Return the used strips to a hand with other test strips

If it was real, if it existed, it would cross contaminate and ruin an entire test. You would need to test each item with new testing material.





This entire world has lost its friggin mind. Source: JBossman on 153news.net





Mirrored from https://www.bitchute.com/video/xzX4WnL97qMq/



