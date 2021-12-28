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Interview with MEP Cristian Terhes
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10 views • December 28, 2021
Viruswaarheid, December 12, 2021
7 secons Dutch intro, Englsih after
Interview with MEP Cristian Terhes - Discussed are the EU, green certificate, digital identity, the future of Europe and Ursula von der Leyen.
https://fb.watch/9S6wM6vxKo/
7 secons Dutch intro, Englsih after
Interview with MEP Cristian Terhes - Discussed are the EU, green certificate, digital identity, the future of Europe and Ursula von der Leyen.
https://fb.watch/9S6wM6vxKo/
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