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Riccardo Bosi: Ukraine is the center of the Deep State, Putin's cutting the head off the snake [Chinese subtitle] 里卡多·波西：烏克蘭是深層政府的中心，普丁正在砍掉蛇的頭
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141 views • March 26, 2022
中文字幕翻譯：大揭露編委會（地球機密網站）
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9ovX6q1Z7o
原影片出處： https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=w9ovX6q1Z7o
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