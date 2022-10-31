Create New Account
Get Wisdom Radio Show - Creator Discusses Lucifer the Fallen Archangel
GetWisdom
Published 23 days ago

VA #138 Creator Discusses Lucifer the Fallen Archangel


Have remote viewers independently confirmed the existence of Lucifer? If Lucifer creates chaos, what was his role intended to be? Is the story true about Lucifer’s fall from grace to lead the fallen angelics? Did Lucifer create evil throughout our galaxy? Why did the intuitives see Lucifer as being part physical? Did Lucifer corrupt the physical extraterrestrials? Are these interlopers exploiting the fallen to harm us? Creator explains how the empowered prayer and divine healing protocol we have been taught can heal the interlopers and save humanity, if enough people get involved. Join us!

healingchannelingprayerkarl mollison

