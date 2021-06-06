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NOBEL PRIZE WINNER MONTAGNIER "VACCINES ARE CAUSING STRONGER VARIANTS" & VACCINATION DEATH CHARTS
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202 views • June 06, 2021
Important interview with 2008 Noble Prize winner Dr. Luc Montagnier who won the prize for his discovery of human immunodeficiency virus. This video features the bombshell interview with Dr. Luc Montagnier who shares his concerns of the COVID "vaccines" with the public. He also warns that the vaccine creates variants that cause the deaths to spike after vaccinations. We will continue to see more death depending on the number of people vaccinated, the continuing booster shots, and what treatments are used in each country. Long term effects are still to be determined and are of great concern.
Sources: Hold-Up Media (France) and @BritishBennyBoy (Twitter)
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MUSIC CREDITS: "Percussion" by Luke Neumann licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
Sources: Hold-Up Media (France) and @BritishBennyBoy (Twitter)
Support this program by joining Ebener or SarahWestall.tv - Subscribe at https://SarahWestall.com/Subscribe
To buy the lowest price silver and gold in the country, Contact [email protected] - tell him "Sarah Sent You" to guarantee the best prices.
Support this channel by supporting my affiliates. Get Immunity super boosting C60 gel caps, Tetrogen fat fighting, and more at https://SarahWestall.com/Shop-3/
Censorship is serious. To stay informed of all the latest episodes, sign up for my weekly newsletter @ http://SarahWestall.com/subscribe
MUSIC CREDITS: "Percussion" by Luke Neumann licensed for broad internet media use, including video and audio
Copyright Disclaimer Under Section 107 of the Copyright Act 1976, allowance is made for "fair use" for purposes such as criticism, comment, news reporting, teaching, scholarship, and research. Fair use is a use permitted by copyright statute that might otherwise be infringing. Non-profit, educational or personal use tips the balance in favor of fair use.
Disclaimer: "As a journalist, I report what significant newsmakers are claiming. I do not have the resources or time to fully investigate all claims. Stories and people interviewed are selected based on relevance, listener requests, and by suggestions of those I highly respect. It is the responsibility of each viewer to evaluate the facts presented and then research each story further.
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