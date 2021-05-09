© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Canadian Police Arrest Artur Pawlowski, A Church Pastor And His Brother For Conducting Church Services
Follow
0
Download MP3
Share
Report
71 views • May 09, 2021
Artur and Dawid Pawlowski in Calgary Canada get stopped and arrested on the street for simply conducting church services while businesses like Costco, Walmart, etc can be open. Nazism is alive in Canada and now on display again for you to see so you can learn what can also happen here in America, perhaps someday soon unless we all take a firm stand against it. This is very infuriating!! Please share this video.
To see other content from this provider go to https://www.youtube.com/c/HighImpactFlixOfficial/videos
To see other content from this provider go to https://www.youtube.com/c/HighImpactFlixOfficial/videos
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.