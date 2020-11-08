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BIDEN WIN IS ANOTHER MEDIA FABRICATION - IT IS NOT EVEN A CLOSE RACE
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59 views • November 08, 2020
NOVEMBER DECLARATION OF BIDEN WIN IS ANOTHER LIE AND IT'S NOT EVEN A CLOSE RACE - A VERY SMALL PERCENTAGE OF LEGAL VOTES ARE FOR BIDEN- THE ELECTION IS NOT EVEN DONE - THERE IS NO SUCH THING AS "PRESIDENT ELECT BIDEN" IT'S ANOTHER INCIDENT OF MEDIA TRYING TERRORIZE AND CAUSE ELECTION HYSTERIA AND DISTRACT FROM ALL THE LEFTWING VOTER FRAUD THAT HAS TAKEN PLACE
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