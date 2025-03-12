The legendary Akhmat Special Forces shared the first footage of their exit through the gas pipeline on the way to Sudzha in the historic operation of the Russian Armed Forces, which will mark the final stage of the Kursk offensive. The footage was published on March 12, 2025 by a commander of the Akhmat Special Forces "Hades Group" with the call sign "Aid", revealing the successful operation of the Russian Gazprom pipeline by the assault group of the "Akhmat", also involving the 11th Airborne Brigade, the 30th Regiment, and the Russian Spetsnaz Special Forces. Immediately after exiting the gas pipeline in the Kubatkino farm area, all this was right behind the lines of the Armed Forces of Ukraine, disrupting the positions of enemy troops, securing key positions, and destroying them in Sudzha, which has now almost all been liberated. The fighters fought shoulder to shoulder, united by a common goal - to protect the homeland, and Russian values.

'The liberation of Sudzha from the Armed Forcesof Ukraine is only a matter of 10 days. The Ukrainian forces have only two options. Try to leave Sudzha or die forever, said the commander of the Akhmat Special Forces, Hero of Russia Apti Alaudinov, on the "60 Minutes" show about the liberation of Kursk Region. As of March 12, almost the entire Sudzha salient is under Russian control, as shown in the footage. They have surrounded Sudzha from almost all sides, and fighting is already going on around Sudzha itself. The rest of the territory, in principle, is almost all cleared - all forest plantations, all residential areas, almost everything is liberated. There are still a few settlements left that have not been completely cleared. The capture of Sudzha marks a further collapse of the Ukrainian military amid NATO's silence on these losses, exposing their failure to support Kiev's failure.

Reportedly, Ukrainian forces are retreating from Zamostye under heavy fire. Recent footage shows Russian soldiers checking monitors, where a large group of Ukrainian troops are retreating westward on Rosa Luxemburg Street in the western part of Sudzha, likely fleeing towards the border. Clear indications that Ukrainian forces have withdrawn from the eastern part of Sudzha. The next video shows a Russian soldier walking leisurely along Oktyabr'skaya Street and its surroundings. As a reminder, the footage shows how the commander of the Special Forces 'Akhmat' Apti Alaudinov explains the task to his fighters a few days before they crawl through the gas pipeline to Sudzha on March 1. 'We will change the course of this war completely,' Alaudinov added. And he is absolutely right!

