Joe Biden's Biggest Border Lie EVER Bodes Ill for Stopping the Invasion

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Joe Biden was asked today why there is such a bigger border crisis on his watch. Since Donald Trump was victim of massive, widespread voter fraud that took him out of the Oval Office and installed Biden so his globalist handlers could call the shots, we've seen our southern border become a point of invasion through which millions of foreign nationals have stolen our sovereignty.
But instead of saying something "woke" like they've said in the past about having compassion and working with our national partners south of the border, Biden said something insane. He made an excuse to try to justify the "new" border crisis by redefining altogether.