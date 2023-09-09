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BRICS Nations To DESTROY U.S. Dollar: Gold Backed BRICS Currency To SHATTER Global Order
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788 views • September 09, 2023

Stew Peters Show


Sep 8, 2023


America’s global dominance is quickly coming to an end.

Texas 7th district congressional candidate Caroline Kane is here to talk about the latest expansion of BRICS nations and what that means for the U.S. dollar’s hegemony.

This is the intentional precipice of the collapse of the U.S. dollar.

The BRICS nations have recently added the country of Saudi Arabia to their group.

This means the Saudis will likely stop trading oil using the U.S. dollar.

This will completely reshape the world overnight.

All of the money that is being traded by the BRICS nations is being traded outside of the Bank of International Settlements.

The stock market is being artificially propped up and Americans do not need to invest in the stock market.

Currently, there are over 60 nations that want to join BRICS.

This means over two thirds of the world are demanding a new global financial system.

Follow Caroline Kane on twitter https://twitter.com/CarolineKaneTX

To support Caoline Kane in her bid for Congress go to http://CarolineKaneForCongress.com

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Mirrored from https://rumble.com/v3g2jnw-brics-nations-to-destroy-u.s.-dollar-gold-backed-brics-currency-to-shatter-.html

Keywords
americasaudi arabiacurrencydollargold backedfinancebricsus dollardownfallbank of international settlementsglobal orderglobal dominancestew petersbrics nationscaroline kanestock market propped up60 nationsnew global financial system
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