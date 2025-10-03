Episode 5 - The Art of Living A Life You Love with Kate Lumley

I'm honored to have this heart to heart with heart-ist Kate Lumley as she profoundly discusses how to live in alignment with reality in order to find one's ultimate purpose and Ewe-topia :)





BIO

Kate Lumley is a dynamic woman living in alignment with her innate gifts and abilities, with the intent to emancipate her own and humanities brillance. Her spiritual journey consciously began in 2005 and she has been

remembering the more that we each are and celebrating that truth in many ways.

Kate is mom to 20 year old triplets, an artist, a corporate business woman, International speaker,cosmic connector and previous TV host on both Awake TV and Soulogy networks. Kate is also the creator of The Love Ewes and eWEtopIA (Utopia)





Her greatest love is igniting , honoring and celebrating the brilliance within each being. She innerstands that as each human finds their courage to be their innate gifts and abilities we have more pieces of the puzzle to put together for humanity to reach our fullest potential.

