Chris Whitty hounded by two men and put in headlock while walking through St James’s Park

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Video footage shows the pair putting their arms around Chris Whitty and grabbing hold of him as he tries to break away.
They shout ‘oi oi’ and say ‘one photo please’ while the scientist looks visibly distressed.
Professor Whitty manages to break free and walk away, but the men keep following him and putting the camera in his face.
Looks like just boisterous fun......he deserves worse for Crimes Against Humanity
Thanks to Graham M for tip