Australian Aboriginal Elders Appeal To The World - Save All Our Souls Worldwide

International appeal from 8 Aboriginal Elders of Australia to send help (of any kind) to Darwin, Australia.

Our Government is using the military and police to force our people to take the jab.



Please devote your prayers to us.



Please send messages to our Government's Chief Minister, Michael Gunner, telling him to stop this genocide. You can find him on google.



Australia has sent military assistance to help our Allies in Afganistan, Vietnam and Iraq as well as other countries where the people are suffering from the rulings of dictators over many years Please help us defeat our tyrannical dictators here in Australia now.



Please help in any way that you can. SOS.