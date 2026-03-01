RELEASED: "How to Be Cross Eyed" 3rd Edition 📖 About my mémoire & lifehacking manifesto

Recently, I put the finishing polish on the third edition of my first book. This is my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto - it's a distillation of my best lifehacks with some rousing storytelling to keep you flipping pages!





Now, you can get all my books in print. I chose Lulu bookstore for distributing it because they actually print books in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and India - so you can get your hands on it fast with no international shipping brain damage.

"How to Be Cross Eyed" in paperback is a great value at $22, as it includes a QR code at the back, which gets you a download of the 9-hour audiobook and other transformative resources.





More about 📖 How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed

Order my books in print 🛒 Lulu

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/LULU-JR

Download ⏬ Digital + Audio Editions

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-DL





Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation





Join the Limitless Newsletter

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/newsletter





Support My Work

Limitless Store

https://store.limitlessmindset.com/

Limitless Substack ($7/monthly)

https://jonathanroseland.substack.com/

My Books

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/jr-books

Donate Cryptocurrency

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/support#cryptocurrency





Connect with Jonathan

on Facebook

https://www.facebook.com/limitlessmindset

on Twitter

https://twitter.com/jroseland

on Instagram

https://www.instagram.com/roselandjonathan/

on Minds

https://www.Minds.com/jroseland?referrer=jroseland

on Odysee

https://odysee.com/$/invite/@jroseland:f

on Telegram

https://t.me/limitlessjr





I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.





Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.