RELEASED: "How to Be Cross Eyed" 3rd Edition 📖 About my mémoire & lifehacking manifesto
RELEASED: "How to Be Cross Eyed" 3rd Edition 📖 About my mémoire & lifehacking manifesto
jroseland
jroselandCheckmark Icon
162 followers
Premieres 03/02/26, 04:00 PM

Recently, I put the finishing polish on the third edition of my first book. This is my mémoire and lifehacking manifesto - it's a distillation of my best lifehacks with some rousing storytelling to keep you flipping pages!


Now, you can get all my books in print. I chose Lulu bookstore for distributing it because they actually print books in the USA, Canada, Europe, Australia, and India - so you can get your hands on it fast with no international shipping brain damage.

"How to Be Cross Eyed" in paperback is a great value at $22, as it includes a QR code at the back, which gets you a download of the 9-hour audiobook and other transformative resources.


More about 📖 How to Be Cross Eyed: Thriving Despite Your Physical Imperfection

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/books/231-how-to-be-cross-eyed

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/LULU-JR

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/HTBCE-DL


Confused?

Clarity is a confidential VOIP call away - book an illuminating and edifying 45-minute Biohacking/Lifehacking consultation with me

https://www.limitlessmindset.com/breakthrough-consultation


I'm not a doctor, medical professional, or trained therapist. I'm a researcher and pragmatic Biohacking practitioner exercising free speech to share evidence as I find it. I make no claims. Please practice skepticism and rational critical thinking. You should consult a professional about any serious health decisions. Affiliate links here support Limitless Mindset.


Content Copyright LimitlessMindset.com. All Rights Reserved.

self-helpbookspersonal growthunboxinglifehackingjonathan roselandlimitless mindsethow to be cross eyedmemoire
