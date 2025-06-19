JUAN O SAVIN | Bloodlines of Power: The Rockefeller-Clinton Connection

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/
Juan O Savin reveals how America’s political dynasties are engineered by hidden bloodlines—from the Rockefeller-Clinton deception to Obama’s fabricated origins. Discover the shocking truth behind:
🔴 Elite Puppeteering:
Bill Clinton’s REAL Father: Why Winthrop Rockefeller’s DNA—not the "drowned soldier" myth—explains Clinton’s meteoric rise
Hillary’s Cousin Conspiracy: The incestuous power structure behind their "marriage of convenience"
Obama’s Manufactured Identity: How his presidency followed the same playbook as Zuckerberg’s "created" Facebook
Nuclear Negligence: The lost launch codes scandal proving Clinton’s presidency endangered national security.
Free Subscription
https://johnmichaelchambers.com/subscribe/
Rumble
https://rumble.com/user/JMCVoiceForOurTimes
Follow JMC Here