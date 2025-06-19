BrighteonBrighteon UniversityBrighteon Social
JUAN O SAVIN | Bloodlines of Power: The Rockefeller-Clinton Connection
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
JMC- A Voice For Our Times
THIS IS AN EXCERPT FROM THE FULL SHOW BELOW: https://johnmichaelchambers.com/updates-with-juan-osavin-storm-is-here-imminent-arrests-global-shifts-and-the-battle-for-truth/


Juan O Savin reveals how America’s political dynasties are engineered by hidden bloodlines—from the Rockefeller-Clinton deception to Obama’s fabricated origins. Discover the shocking truth behind:


🔴 Elite Puppeteering:


Bill Clinton’s REAL Father: Why Winthrop Rockefeller’s DNA—not the "drowned soldier" myth—explains Clinton’s meteoric rise


Hillary’s Cousin Conspiracy: The incestuous power structure behind their "marriage of convenience"


Obama’s Manufactured Identity: How his presidency followed the same playbook as Zuckerberg’s "created" Facebook


Nuclear Negligence: The lost launch codes scandal proving Clinton’s presidency endangered national security.


