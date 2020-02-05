© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Adam Schiff Warns Donald Trump Could Give Alaska to the Russians if Not Impeached
Follow
0
Sign in to download MP3
Share
Report
30 views • February 05, 2020
House impeachment manager Adam Schiff (D-CA) warned that President Donald Trump could be emboldened if the Senate does not vote to remove him from office, suggesting nightmare scenarios where Trump gifts the state of Alaska to Russia or moves full-time to Mar-a-Lago and tasks Jared Kushner with running the White House for him.
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.