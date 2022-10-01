US Vice-President Kamala Harris Addresses China Threat As She Kick-Starts Her Asia Tour

https://gnews.org/post/p1rd2b6b7
09/28/2022 US Vice-President Kamala Harris touted the benefits of a recently passed subsidy law, which aims to attract investment in American chip manufacturers and compete with China’s market dominance. While in Tokyo, Harris condemned China for its disturbing behavior and provocations in the Taiwan Strait
