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Ingrida Poccia. Smurtautoja pries vaikus.
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68 views • January 19, 2020
Ingrida Poccia. Taip kalba teismuose. Nukentejusi nuo buvusio sugyventinio. Situos pasisakymus teisejas A. Sadauskas pripazino kaip terorizuojancius Ingrida Poccia. Galima pagalvoti, kad ir teisejas miega su savo motina. Vaiku teisiu specialiste Ruta Ambrazune taip pat pritaria, kad kazkas miega su savo mama. Taip pat tam pritaria ir Raimonda Skeryte-Naginskiene. Kartais pagalvoju, kad jei siems asmenims tai normalu, gal jie iskrypeliai....cia tik pamastymai.
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