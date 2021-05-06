May 6th 2021 Live Stream Dr. Sherri Tenpenny Explosive Truth Mankind Must Wake

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DR. SHERRI TENPENNY IS ANOTHER COURAGEOUS WOMAN WHO FIGHTS FOR THIS WORLD.
THIS MUST BE SEEN...SHARED AND UNDERSTOOD WORLDWIDE...
Sites for reference as discussed by Dr. Sherri Tenpenny:
1) VACCINE ADVERSE EVENT REPORTING SYSTEM (VAERS)
https://vaers.hhs.gov
2) SPI-M-O: Summary of further modelling of easing restrictions – Roadmap Step 2, 31 March 2021
https://www.gov.uk/government/publications/spi-m-o-summary-of-further-modelling-of-easing-restrictions-roadmap-step-2-31-march-2021
YOU MUST STEP UP QUIT SITTING ON YOUR ASS AND FIGHT FOR THIS WORLD WITH TRUTH!
This is our moment if we can just take hold and bring truth forth.
The evil in this world is TERRIFIED the people will LEARN what you are about to hear.
Mirrored https://www.bitchute.com/video/qmaqx4LwuOQF/
A Warrior Calls
Thanks to Brenda C for tip