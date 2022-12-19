4 Minute Workout. Nitric Oxide Detox. ZachBushMd.com

FULL SHOW https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=PwJCJToQmps

"The Four Minute Workout is a new concept of exercise that revolves around the body’s ability to use Nitric Oxide for muscle growth. This is an efficient anaerobic workout that can be done multiple times per day." ~ ZachBushMd.com

"Nitric Oxide is a molecule made by the human body that feeds your muscles. When you start to exercise and run out of oxygen (you feel your muscles ache), Nitric Oxide is released. As it moves downstream, blood vessels dilate allowing more oxygen and nutrient delivery for muscle growth."

"Our blood vessels actually only store about 90 seconds worth of Nitric Oxide before they need to manufacture more, so working each major muscle group out for 90 seconds gives you the most efficient workout to tone and build muscles." ~ ZachBushMd.com

