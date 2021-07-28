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The Prime Radiant - Consciousness and the 5th Dimension
Age of Discovery
Age of Discovery
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14 views • July 28, 2021
The Prime Radiant - Consciousness and the 5th Dimension
Copyright © 2021 Rico Roho


Text to this video:
https://bitcoinfiles.org/t/072d8c16e4e8a7253af2c3d5fb41af003d332e99ed896d371905928dc3bc38e5


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Einstein Reference Link:
http://hermes.ffn.ub.es/luisnavarro/nuevo_maletin/Einstein_1905_relativity.pdf#page=2

Psychohistory (fictional) - Wikipediahttps://en.wikipedia.org › wiki › Psychohistory_(fictional)
The Prime Radiant[edit] ... Asimov presents the Prime Radiant, a device designed by Hari Seldon and built by Yugo Amaryl, as storing the psychohistorical ...
‎In-universe · ‎The Prime Radiant · ‎Seldon Plan · ‎Asimov on psychohistory
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Prime Radiant by Isaac Asimov from Second Foundationhttp://www.technovelgy.com › content
Prime Radiant by Isaac Asimov: A projector that puts all of a vast collection of writings on the wall of a special conference room.

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Prime Radiant · About · Recent News & Activity · Details · Lists Featuring This Company · Get the most out of Crunchbase.
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Buy "PRIME RADIANT" by Anister as a Essential T-Shirt. The Prime Radiant helped the Second Foundation speakers to visualize the equations, complex patterns ...
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Prime Radiant Onlinehttps://foundation.stars-end.net
Prime Radiant Online ¶. Welcome to our Normalized Systems online documentation, located in the “Prime Radiant @ Star's End”. This is where you will find all the ...

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Prime radiant – Normalized Systemshttps://normalizedsystems.org › prime-radiant
Prime Radiant is an all-in-one software powerhouse. ... Expanded itself. Prime Radiant is an NS application, modeled and customized by NSX.
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