Giving My Testimony in Lowell, Indiana on May 21, 2023

In this video I give my testimony of how I got saved and how God got me into the ministry at The First Baptist Church in Lowell, Indiana on May 21st, 2023.
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.