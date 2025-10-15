Supreme Court DENIES Appeal! | Alex Jones Goes Berserk! | Ostrich Farm Cull Update

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
Tensions rise at the Universal Ostrich Farm as protesters accuse police and the Canadian Food Inspection Agency of breaching a court order meant to delay a bird cull due to a bird flu outbreak. Get the latest on this bizarre twist in the fight to save the ostriches. Plus, breaking news on a potential hostage release in Gaza, signaling hope for peace. Support our independent journalism at https://www.freedomreporters.com or https://www.maverickdonations.com. #OstrichProtest #BirdFlu #GazaPeace #IndependentNews