Preston Dennett and Dolly Safran on ATP Media with KAren Swain
ATPMedia
ATPMedia
2 followers
3 views • 11 months ago

See more here: https://wp.me/p58EtD-5Bf

Dolly and Preston are in the house!! Dolly Safran is a generational contactee, having experiences since a child. She is a conscious contactee, not needing hypnosis to recall her encounters. Her story is chronicled in the book; Symmetry, A True UFO Adventure; by Preston Dennett. A gripping true-life adventure story, answering many questions surrounding UFO phenomenon. Why are they here? Where do they come from? What is the alien agenda on our planet?

Together they present The LIGHT GATE; Preston and Dolly have a universe of information and wisdom to share.


Date: Sunday 2 June 2024 @ 6:30 - 8 pm EDT

Monday 3 June @ 8:30 - 10 am AEST Sydney

Episode: 12 ATP Media -Awakening Consciousness with KAren Swain Welcomes Dolly Safran and Preston Dennett from The Light Gate

Host: KAren Swain https://karenswain.com


Appreciate KAren's work Awakening Consciousness?

THANK YOU for your Support for the content. Share your appreciation on this link https://www.paypal.me/KArenASwain


Visit KAren's website here https://karenswain.com/

Follow us on all our platforms https://linktr.ee/KArenSwain

Join our Awakening Empowerment Network Facebook Group

 / awakeningempowermentnetwork


Keywords
healthufoascensionspiritualityetuapgod goddess divinebringer of the lighta time space dimensions realitiesalien connection
