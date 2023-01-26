Create New Account
15 Min. Cities - Take a Tour: Totalitarian Control With 'Unvaxxed' Ghettos [2011 Vid]
15-min cities" aka Agenda 21 -- "Ultimately, globalism, in the final practical outworking, will come down to two things. Those two things are communitarianism, and privatization...Communitarianism: community-based global management. Herd all sheep-cattle into managed communities worldwide... [and] Privatization... [meaning].. they, the would-be masters of the 'sheep-cattle'.. own everything, the 'sheeple' minions cattle goyim.. own nothing.." [article at link]

Agenda 21 communitarianism? What exactly might that look like? This January 2011 video takes the viewer around the town for a quick look with propaganda-tour guide Vee...who thinks it is the greatest thing ever.

