WILLINGNESS TO RESPOND AND STAND UP.

A response to my videos yesterday regarding the "faithful" standing down and using our God as some substitute for human obligations as stewards of this magnificent dirt ball or pizza or whatever... It's on us. So .. let's be the ones then? How about being the team that DIDNT stand down. How about it y'all? We have to get together. Hit meeee! [email protected]
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.