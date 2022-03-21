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Citizens of Yakutia (Siberia) have created a really high-quality clip in support of the Russian army & Message! 032022
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230 views • March 21, 2022
The following was transcribed to English from German that were found with this video.
Citizens of Yakutia (Siberia) have created a really high-quality clip in support of the Russian army!
Text:
"We remember the high price paid for defeating Nazism. We support our Russian army in restoring peace. We are proud of Russia."
Citizens of Yakutia (Siberia) have created a really high-quality clip in support of the Russian army!
Text:
"We remember the high price paid for defeating Nazism. We support our Russian army in restoring peace. We are proud of Russia."
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