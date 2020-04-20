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𝗖𝗼𝗿𝗿𝘂𝗽𝘁𝗶𝗼𝗻 𝗼𝗳 𝗩𝗮𝗰𝗰𝗶𝗻𝗲 '𝗦𝗮𝗳𝗲𝘁𝘆 𝗧𝗲𝘀𝘁𝗶𝗻𝗴' 𝗘𝘅𝗽𝗹𝗮𝗶𝗻𝗲𝗱 (𝘪𝘯 𝘰𝘯𝘭𝘺 ~2 𝘮𝘪𝘯𝘴)
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123 views • April 20, 2020
Dr. Andrew Wakefield gives a short overview of why vaccine "safety testing" is fraudulent on so many levels, including the fact that vaccines are NOT tested the same way pharmaceutical drugs are tested. Vaccine testing does not use an inert-placebo control. This is part of a Q&A after the screening of his documentary 'Vaxxed: From Cover-Up to Catastrophe' - a MUST SEE documentary.
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