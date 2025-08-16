I Don't Always Prep, But When I Do Its Because Of The Judeo-Communists Trying To Enslave The World

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
PPQ review, nutnfancy-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=HcV7l4AjeXk&list=PLlgz6hLMy_kVDWRJzHACG9XlX_omwJ4i_&index=24 M1A review, nutnfancy-https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=q4Y4Ky8P-lk Look in the comments section of attached video for the 11 steps of the KALERGI plan-https://rumble.com/v6xi4h4-bureaucrats-care-about-payroll-promotions-pension-john-waters-and-em-burlin.html?e9s=src_v1_cmd%2Csrc_v1_ucp_f Train on your enemy's weapon, TDIOHIO training courses-https://www.tdiohio.com/product/foreign-weapon-systems/ HB visa holder kills family of four with semi/trailer-https://gab.com/NeonRevolt/posts/115033765486141638 Joos want you dead-https://gab.com/White__Rabbit/posts/115038908242177233 https://mises.org/mises-wire/oklahoma-city-bombing-lesson-government-lawlessness?utm_source=MI+Subscriptions&utm_campaign=be478503b1-EMAIL_CAMPAIGN_2024_02_29_06_22_COPY_01&utm_medium=email&utm_term=0_-0aec14e5f3-230158260 Jack Lawson-emergency fuel storage alternatives-https://jacklawsonbooks.substack.com/p/alternative-power-gasoline-and-fuels-692?utm_source=share&utm_medium=android&r=51cys1&triedRedirect=true https://vladtepesblog.com/2025/08/15/the-move-into-a-communist-system-of-values-and-enforcement-of-law-becomes-more-and-more-blatant-links-1-for-aug-15-2025/ 14 y/o Norwegian girl questions why illegal immigrants aren't charged and held accountable for murder-https://gatesofvienna.net/2025/08/if-youre-old-enough-to-play-youre-old-enough-to-pay/ STFU Friday-https://gab.com/TheOutlawJoseyWales/posts/115035289772708486 Hitler wanted peace-https://gab.com/SonsofGod/posts/115034891338989642 Douglas MacGregor, the lies encumbering Germany for the last seventy yearshttps://gab.com/earlibirb/posts/115031339479564936 The coming revolt in the UK-http://coldfury.com/WRSA/WRSA-WP/anarchy-in-the-uk-accelerating-dance-riff-version/ AMREN on the sham that is the CRS-https://x.com/realAmRen/status/1956471176638636201