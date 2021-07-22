© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
White Claw hard Seltzer Pack review for Vexed Partisan
Follow
0
Share
Report
10 views • July 22, 2021
This one is a special request vid from a good friend Vexed Partisan.
I do take requests via the Buy Me A Beer on the Subscriber Star link below.
We are both flavored seltzer aficionados' so He asked my to do The Claw. Here's my take on the four flavors and I ranked that at the end of the vid.
No real info on here other than 100 Cal, 2 carbs and an ABV of 5% , about what you get from most lagers and ales these days.
Please drink responsibly
Thanks for watching. Hit one of the button below please.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
I do take requests via the Buy Me A Beer on the Subscriber Star link below.
We are both flavored seltzer aficionados' so He asked my to do The Claw. Here's my take on the four flavors and I ranked that at the end of the vid.
No real info on here other than 100 Cal, 2 carbs and an ABV of 5% , about what you get from most lagers and ales these days.
Please drink responsibly
Thanks for watching. Hit one of the button below please.
From Pima ,Sancho and I folks, Be the Big 3 !
Skal !
E.
As always I have no connection to any of these companies. All opinions are my own
https://www.bitchute.com/channel/beerandgear
https://www.brighteon.com/channel/huhwhtfkr
https://www.minds.com/huhwhtfkr/
https://www.gab.com/huhwhtfkr
https://parler.com/BeerandGear/
https://twitter.com/BeerandGear1
https://www.subscribestar.com/huhwhtfkr
https://www.cocoscope.com/channel?i=6...
https://lbry.tv/$/invite/@beerandgear:d
https://www.joshwhotv.com/channel/Huhwhtfkr
Keywords
FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world
Get FREE email alerts of the most important BANNED videos in the world that are usually blacklisted by YouTube, Facebook, Google, Twitter and Vimeo. Watch documentaries the techno-fascists don't want you to know even exist. Join the free Brighteon email newsletter. Unsubscribe at any time. 100% privacy protected.
Your privacy is protected. Subscription confirmation required.