How Bankers Triggered World War II to Collect WWI Debts

(From the HistoFund youtube channel)

The textbooks tell a simple story about World War II — Hitler was evil, he invaded Poland, the Allies stopped him. But the records reveal something they don't teach in school: American banks funded Hitler's rise, profited from Nazi Germany's rearmament, and treated World War II as a debt collection operation to recover unpaid World War I loans. From the Versailles Treaty of 1919 that created unpayable German debts, to American corporate investment in the Third Reich, to the Bretton Woods system that emerged from the war, this wasn't a conflict about ideology — it was the world's largest financial consolidation disguised as military combat. From 1919 when Germany was burdened with 132 billion gold marks in reparations, to 1944 when American banks formalized global financial dominance at Bretton Woods, World War II followed the exact pattern of World War I: create debt crisis → fund both sides → collect through conquest → emerge more powerful. This video uses banking records, corporate documents, and government archives to reveal how World War II served the same function as World War I — transferring wealth from taxpayers to international creditors: 1️⃣ 1919: Versailles Treaty creates unpayable German reparations (132 billion gold marks) 2️⃣ 1924: Dawes Plan — JP Morgan loans Germany money to pay reparations (circular debt) 3️⃣ 1929: Young Plan — More American loans, creates Bank for International Settlements (BIS) 4️⃣ 1929: Stock market crash cuts off loans, German economy collapses 5️⃣ 1930-1933: German industrialists fund Hitler (using American loan money) 6️⃣ 1933-1939: American corporations invest heavily in Nazi Germany (IBM, Ford, GM, Standard Oil) 7️⃣ Prescott Bush's bank finances Nazi industrialists (assets seized 1942 under Trading with Enemy Act) 8️⃣ 1939-1945: War allows Germany to loot Eastern Europe (debt collection through conquest) 9️⃣ 1944: Bretton Woods establishes permanent U.S. financial dominance over postwar world 🔟 Result: Same banks that funded Hitler emerge controlling global finance through IMF/World Bank This video blends World War II history, international banking records, and financial analysis to explain how the most devastating war in human history was actually a debt restructuring operation where 50 million people died to reset financial relationships established in World War I. 🔍 Research References: "Trading with the Enemy" by Charles Higham (IBM, Ford, GM, Chase Bank collaboration with Nazis) "Wall Street and the Rise of Hitler" by Antony C. Sutton "The Tower of Basel" by Adam LeBor (Bank for International Settlements during WWII) Treaty of Versailles (June 28, 1919) - Article 231 war guilt clause Dawes Plan (1924) - JP Morgan consortium documents Young Plan (1929) - German reparations restructuring Union Banking Corporation seizure (October 20, 1942) - Prescott Bush connection "IBM and the Holocaust" by Edwin Black Bank for International Settlements annual reports (1930-1945) Bretton Woods Agreement (July 1944) Lend-Lease Act records (1941-1945) By the end, you'll see that World War II wasn't caused by Hitler's ideology alone — it was engineered by unpaid World War I debts that American banks restructured to give them control over German finances. When loans stopped in 1929, Hitler rose to power funded by German industrialists receiving American money. American corporations (IBM, Ford, GM, Standard Oil) rebuilt Nazi military capacity while maintaining profitable relationships. Prescott Bush's bank financed Nazi industrialists. The Bank for International Settlements facilitated financial flows between Allied and Axis nations throughout the war. And the outcome was Bretton Woods — permanent American financial dominance where the dollar became the world's reserve currency and Europe became permanently indebted to U.S. banks. The pattern from WWI repeated exactly: create debt crisis, fund both sides, consolidate through war, emerge more powerful. And it's still operating today.