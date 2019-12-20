Watch The House Impeach President Trump

© Brighteon.com All Rights Reserved. All content posted on this site is commentary or opinion and is protected under Free Speech. Brighteon is not responsible for comments and content uploaded by our users.
This channel has partnered with the Brighteon Store and receives a small commission from all sales generated from an affiliate link.
Click the shop now button below to help out this channel.
Published on Dec 18, 2019
Alex Jones presents video footage live from the House floor where democrats have gathered to impeach President Trump for two completely fabricated crimes, crimes he in fact did not commit.
Also, get all you need to completely stuff Christmas stockings this year with our Christmas Mega Pack sold AT COST during the 12 Days of Christmas Sale!