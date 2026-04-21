MAGA ENEMY #1: Carney Calls America a Weakness

Mark Carney just dropped a bombshell address to the nation — calling America Canada’s biggest weakness and vowing to cut ties with the U.S. Now conservatives are firing back, labeling the Canadian Prime Minister MAGA Enemy #1. Is Canada becoming a national security threat to America?Trump tariffs are forcing allies to show their true colors. From decoupling defense spending to sucking up to China, Carney is accelerating Canada’s divorce from the United States. Is this the end of the special relationship?

Canada turning enemy from the North?Drop your thoughts below — should Trump treat Canada like any other hostile nation?#MAGA #MarkCarney #Canada #Trump #AmericaFirst #MaverickNews