The Case For Lockdowns, Masks, School Closures, 'Distancing' Has Just Collapsed

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The whole narrative is falling apart. New studies every day are proving beyond a doubt that the measures taken worldwide - with a few exceptions - to "fight" what they claimed was a "new" coronavirus have not only failed to slow or stop the disease, they have been counterproductive. It turns out that people develop lasting T-cell immunities, that patients have been successfully treated with T-cells from asymptomatic test-positive cases, and that the virus rarely spreads outside the family setting. What are the authoritarians going to do when it is no longer possible to keep this information hidden? How will they keep people shut down. Plus today: Utah shows a way out of corona-tyranny, big party in Wuhan, they are still cooking the books, and...enemy of the week!
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