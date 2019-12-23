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Female white tiger destroys "Huge" White Male lion - (Episode #64) DEBUNKED
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37 views • December 23, 2019
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When our team clicked to see this video, we waited to see a female tiger beating to death a lion, we waited to see a preety good beating and a mauled lion, big cats have a different way to play and for sure this wasn't even a beating...
When we use the word "destroy" we waiting something more than playfull movies... hard bites, paw punches, claw use etc...
The conclusion is that disturbed persons try to prove things that are not even real, even if this was a real fight , lion usually does not quit, and because they are both white the blood should be much more visible on each one, they have serious deadly weapons, claws teeth so they can make a big damage to each other, here there was neither one bite , or blood on each cat, the only thing that is destroyed here, is the brain of therofag by giving Clickbait titles on his videos
#BIG #cats #playing #fighting #fake #title #white #love #tigers #lions #dominance #king #animal #planet
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
When our team clicked to see this video, we waited to see a female tiger beating to death a lion, we waited to see a preety good beating and a mauled lion, big cats have a different way to play and for sure this wasn't even a beating...
When we use the word "destroy" we waiting something more than playfull movies... hard bites, paw punches, claw use etc...
The conclusion is that disturbed persons try to prove things that are not even real, even if this was a real fight , lion usually does not quit, and because they are both white the blood should be much more visible on each one, they have serious deadly weapons, claws teeth so they can make a big damage to each other, here there was neither one bite , or blood on each cat, the only thing that is destroyed here, is the brain of therofag by giving Clickbait titles on his videos
#BIG #cats #playing #fighting #fake #title #white #love #tigers #lions #dominance #king #animal #planet
All Episodes of Deadman TV are split on Brighteon and Bitchute.... so make an accound and subscribe both!!!
►Subscribe here : https://www.dailymotion.com/dm_59964c898157ddbab7e49679e3844f60?retry
►Subscribe now on Bitchute : https://www.bitchute.com/channel/tN0xtiTMCqOF/
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