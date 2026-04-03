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The Deep Getty Vaults
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
SDKelley Rambo Kitten
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Create an underground design one mile underneath the Getty Center, Getty Center Drive, Los Angeles, CA, USA at 34 degrees, 04´56.45 North, 118 degrees 28´21.64 West. By Highway 405. Requires basegrounds for the transportation of art. Connections to: 1.- 3.32 miles distance to the Getty Center the Skirball Cultural Center, North Sepulveda Boulevard, Los Angeles, CA, USA at 34 degrees, 07´ 29´´ North, 118 degrees 28´45´´.01 W; 2.- 1.75 miles distance South East to the Getty Center to the UCLA at 34 degrees, 04´.35´´North; 118 degrees 26´25´´.48 West; 3.- 5.70 miles West to the Getty Villa Pacific Coast Highway, Pacific Palisades, CA. USA, at 34 degrees, 02´45.18´´N; 118 degrees 33´53.49´´ West. 4.- 10.13 miles south to Los Angeles airport (LAX) International Airport, at 33 degrees, 56´35.74´´N; 118 degrees 24´15.64´´W. 5.- 50.4 miles SouthWest to Santa Catalina Island, at 33 degrees 24´21.04´´N; 118 degrees 14´32.19´´W.

This conceptual underground design, titled

"The Subterranean Vault System (SVS)," is located 5,280 feet (one mile) beneath the Getty Center at the specified coordinates



https://rumble.com/v77c47k-baby-eating-psychopaths-are-governing-the-jewnited-slaves-of-israel-steven-.html?e9s=src_v1_cbl%2Csrc_v1_ucp_a&fbclid=IwY2xjawQ0vgRleHRuA2FlbQIxMQBzcnRjBmFwcF9pZBAyMjIwMzkxNzg4MjAwODkyAAEezzgD96vsPPQOi580MrNPgwWEfyKauAwdkPttcycbWzL_A0ca3bUSAm1nRQI_aem_YzXwMZ3ghDEbjoCBB41YhQ



Core Design: The Central Hub

The hub serves as a climate-controlled, seismic-shielded terminal for the high-speed transit of precious artwork. It consists of:


    The Octagonal Vault: A primary storage and sorting facility with modular, nitrogen-purged preservation chambers.

    Automated Art Shuttles (AAS): Magnetically levitated (maglev) pods designed for vibration-free transport.

    Vertical Logistics Shaft: A direct high-capacity elevator connecting the SVS to the Getty Center loading docks near Highway 405.


Deep-Line Transit Network

The facility features five dedicated hyper-tunnel connections branching from the central hub:


    North Line (353° Bearing):

        Destination: Skirball Cultural Center

        Distance: 3.32 miles.

        Purpose: Rapid exchange of cultural artifacts between Brentwood and the Sepulveda Pass.

    Southeast Line (119° Bearing):

        Destination: UCLA

        Distance: 1.75 miles.

        Purpose: Research link to the UCLA campus for conservation analysis and academic study.

    West Line (245° Bearing):

        Destination: Getty Villa

        Distance: 5.70 miles.

        Purpose: A secure, coast-bound tunnel for the movement of antiquities under the Santa Monica Mountains.

    South Line (158° Bearing):

        Destination: LAX International Airport

        Distance: 10.13 miles.

        Purpose: International logistics terminal for secure global art shipments.

    Southwest Ocean Line (164° Bearing):

        Destination: Santa Catalina Island

        Distance: 50.4 miles.

        Purpose: An ultra-deep sub-seabed line for long-term "Deep Freeze" archiving or secure off-shore exhibitions.


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