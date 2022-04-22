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Ariz. congressional candidate fights for election integrity
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70 views • April 22, 2022
Arizona congressional candidate Jeff Zink will have no challengers for the GOP nomination. HE recently discussed securing our elections and even took part in the Arizona election audit. One America's Caitlin Sinclair has more.
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